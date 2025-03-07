Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

HEALTH

Zydus Launches ANVIMO to Revolutionize CMV Prevention in Transplant Patients

Mar 7, 2025

Health Desk    

Zydus launched ANVIMO, an affordable alternative for CMV prevention in transplant patients, reducing costs by 91%. The drug ensures safer, effective treatment, improving access and transplant outcomes in India.

Zydus Lifesciences has announced a breakthrough in preventing Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) and kidney transplant patients with the launch of ANVIMO. Available in 240 mg and 480 mg dosages, ANVIMO provides a safer and more effective alternative to traditional CMV treatments like ganciclovir and valganciclovir, which often cause toxicity and bone marrow suppression. 

Previously, Letermovir, the standard CMV prophylaxis, cost over ₹5 lakh per month, limiting patient access. Zydus has reduced this cost by 91%, making the treatment significantly more affordable. Dr.Sharvil Patel, MD of Zydus, emphasized that this launch reinforces the companys commitment to providing life-saving, accessible healthcare for transplant patients in India.

