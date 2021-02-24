Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
World recognises India’s strength in health sector during COVID-19 pandemic: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the government has created a robust health infrastructure in a short span of time during the Covid-19 situation. He said an extensive network of testing labs has been created with the coordinated efforts of the government and the private sector which helps in dealing effectively with the corona virus disease. He was speaking at a webinar on working towards a vibrant health sector.

Appreciating India’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Modi said, the world has noted the strength which the country’s health sector has shown during the coronavirus pandemic. He said, reputation and confidence in India’s health care system has reached a new level in the world.

The Prime Minister said, unprecedented capital outlay has been allocated in the Union Budget for the Health sector and this shows the commitment of the government to provide better health care to every countryman. He said, strengthening of health infrastructure is necessary to deal effectively with Covid-19 like health disasters in the future.

Addressing the convocation of IIT Kharagpur, the Prime Minister said the requirements and aspirations of 21st century India have changed and now the IITs have to be taken to the next level as Institutes of Indigenous Technology. Mr Modi said that students, who have got degrees at the convocation, will not only have to start a new life but also act as the start up to change the lives of thousands of people of this country.

3 Indians boxers open their campaign on winning note at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Jyoti Guli ...

Golf Seasoned M Dharma and local Anshul Patel share lead at Glade One Masters 2021

AMN / Ahmedabad Seasoned M Dharma ( Bengaluru) and Ahmedabad-based rookie Anshul Patel shot scores of three ...

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

