World recognises India’s strength in health sector during COVID-19 pandemic: PM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the government has created a robust health infrastructure in a short span of time during the Covid-19 situation. He said an extensive network of testing labs has been created with the coordinated efforts of the government and the private sector which helps in dealing effectively with the corona virus disease. He was speaking at a webinar on working towards a vibrant health sector.

Appreciating India’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Modi said, the world has noted the strength which the country’s health sector has shown during the coronavirus pandemic. He said, reputation and confidence in India’s health care system has reached a new level in the world.

The Prime Minister said, unprecedented capital outlay has been allocated in the Union Budget for the Health sector and this shows the commitment of the government to provide better health care to every countryman. He said, strengthening of health infrastructure is necessary to deal effectively with Covid-19 like health disasters in the future.

Addressing the convocation of IIT Kharagpur, the Prime Minister said the requirements and aspirations of 21st century India have changed and now the IITs have to be taken to the next level as Institutes of Indigenous Technology. Mr Modi said that students, who have got degrees at the convocation, will not only have to start a new life but also act as the start up to change the lives of thousands of people of this country.