FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2022 10:40:12      انڈین آواز

World Leaders renew calls to probe attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

World leaders have called renew for an investigation of attacks on targets, including airstrikes on schools, hospitals and residential areas in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, American officials are evaluating potential war crimes and that if the intentional targeting of civilians by Russia is confirmed, there will be massive consequences.

The United Nations political chief, Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, also called for an investigation into civilian casualties. Reminding the U.N. Security Council that international humanitarian law bans direct attacks on civilians she said, many of the daily attacks battering Ukrainian cities are reportedly indiscriminate and involve the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area. The World Health Organization said, it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, with 12 people killed and 34 injured.

According to UN estimates, the fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

Five Indian youth women clinch  gold at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal  Singh Bedi  It turned out to  be a golden Monday for Indian women pugilists as five of them- ...

Indian boxers win  six gold medals at  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  It rained gold for India as six Junior boxers,- Vini, Yakshika , Vidhi, Nikita Chand, S ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart