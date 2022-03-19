World Leaders renew calls to probe attacks on civilians in Ukraine

AMN

World leaders have called renew for an investigation of attacks on targets, including airstrikes on schools, hospitals and residential areas in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, American officials are evaluating potential war crimes and that if the intentional targeting of civilians by Russia is confirmed, there will be massive consequences.

The United Nations political chief, Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, also called for an investigation into civilian casualties. Reminding the U.N. Security Council that international humanitarian law bans direct attacks on civilians she said, many of the daily attacks battering Ukrainian cities are reportedly indiscriminate and involve the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area. The World Health Organization said, it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, with 12 people killed and 34 injured.

According to UN estimates, the fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.