World is badly in need of some form of re-globalisation, says Dr. S Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today stressed that the world is badly in need of some form of re-globalisation. Speaking on India and New Pacific Order at Hudson Institute in Washington DC, Dr. Jaishankar said the particular model of globalisation that has evolved over the last 25 years has a lot of inherent risks.

He said the challenge facing the Pacific order is to address these risks to create a safer world. He said the key issues of Indo-Pacific include building reliable supply chains and promotion of trust and transparency. The Minister said that over the last six years, the concept of QUAD has gained ground.

He also elaborated that India is non-western but India is not anti-western. He said the world today is largely a Western construct and India would like to encourage and facilitate changes that are badly needed. He said India is seeking to refresh institutions and make them more fit for purpose, including the United Nations. Dr Jaishankar said the United Nations where the most populous country and the fifth largest economy is not in the Security Council, lacks credibility and effectiveness.

