Khalistan issue has returned due to very permissive Canadian attitude towards violence, terrorism: S Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the ongoing problem with Canada evolves around its permissiveness regarding terrorism, extremism, and violence. Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on his concluding 5-day visit to the US yesterday, Jaishankar said the larger issue in the ongoing India-Canada row is the “permissiveness” regarding the incidents of violence and extremism in Canada, which has been flagged by India. Stating that he is aware of US’ reaction on the ongoing India-Canada row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said yesterday that both sides have articulated each other’s views on the matter.

He said, in India, it will not come as a surprise to anybody if one tells them that there are people in Canada who are advocating violence, separatism, there is a history out there. All Indians notice, I suspect very few Americans know this, he added. The Minister further added that it is very important that the US has India’s point of view on the matter as well, because Washington has good relations with both Ottawa and New Delhi.

The Minister remarked that when Americans look at Canada, they see something, when Indians look at Canada, they see something else and that’s a part of the problem, so it’s very important that it should be talked out with the Americans as they are very close to India and they have our point of view on the matter as well.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the incidents of threats, violence, and intimidation against Indian diplomats and missions in Canada and questioned whether the reaction would have been the same if a similar situation had occurred in any other country. He stressed, freedom of speech does not extend to incitement to violence.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government is involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has suspended its visa services in Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing. Amid strained ties, India issued an advisory for its citizens and those who are travelling to Canada to exercise “utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence” in the country.



The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister also emphasised the continued importance of cooperation ahead of the upcoming 22 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defence, space, and clean energy,” said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

New Delhi will host the fifth edition of India-US 22 Ministerial Dialogue, Mr Jaishankar announced on Thursday.