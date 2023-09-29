President Murmu grants assent to Women’s Reservation Bill

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Women’s Reservation Bill which was passed by both the Houses during the recent special session of Parliament. The Central government has issued a gazette notification for the legislation which is also called Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After the President’s assent, now the legislation has become a law.

The law provides for 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies as well as Delhi Assembly. 33 percent reservation for women belonging to SCs and STs will also be provided within the existing quota for this category.