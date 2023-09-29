इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2023 10:16:47      انڈین آواز

President Murmu grants assent to Women’s Reservation Bill

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Women’s Reservation Bill which was passed by both the Houses during the recent special session of Parliament. The Central government has issued a gazette notification for the legislation which is also called Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After the President’s assent, now the legislation has become a law.

The law provides for 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies as well as Delhi Assembly. 33 percent reservation for women belonging to SCs and STs will also be provided within the existing quota for this category. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

ویلفیئر پارٹی آف انڈیا کا کنور دانش علی سے اظہار یکجہتی

قومی صدر ڈاکٹر قاسم رسول الیاس نے کی ملاقات- نئی دہلی، و ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart