‘World Health Day’; PM Modi calls upon people to keep focus on fighting COVID-19

AMN / WEB DESK

World Health Day is being observed today. The day is aimed at creating awareness of a specific health theme to highlight apriority area of concern for the World Health Organization. Over the years,this has brought to light important health issues such as mental health, maternal,child care and climate change.

World Health Day provides an opportunity to focus worldwide attention on important aspects ofglobal health. In order to celebrate this day, people around the worldparticipate in activities that are related to the topics of health. It is a daythat usually marks the beginning of a new campaign that seeks to promote ahealthy world.

The theme for World Health Day this year isBuilding a fairer, Healthier world. The World Health Organization has said thatas COVID-19 has highlighted, some people are able to live healthier lives andhave better access to health services than others.

World Health Day is celebrated today all over theworld, several people struggle to make ends meet with little access to healthservices. This leads to unnecessary suffering and premature death which harmsour societies and economies. WHO has urged world leaders to monitor healthinequities and to ensure that all people are able to access quality healthservices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that World Health Day is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those whowork day and night to keep our planet healthy. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, It’salso a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation inhealthcare.

On World Health Day, he called upon everyone tokeep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautionsincluding wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the otherprotocols. Mr Modi said, at the same time, do take all possible steps to boostimmunity and stay fit.

The Prime Minister said, Government of India istaking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan MantriJanaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordablehealthcare. He said, India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccinationdrive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.