Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2021 07:54:40      انڈین آواز

‘World Health Day’; PM Modi calls upon people to keep focus on fighting COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

World Health Day is being observed today. The day is aimed at creating awareness of a specific health theme to highlight apriority area of concern for the World Health Organization. Over the years,this has brought to light important health issues such as mental health, maternal,child care and climate change.

World Health Day provides an opportunity to focus worldwide attention on important aspects ofglobal health. In order to celebrate this day, people around the worldparticipate in activities that are related to the topics of health. It is a daythat usually marks the beginning of a new campaign that seeks to promote ahealthy world.

The theme for World Health Day this year isBuilding a fairer, Healthier world. The World Health Organization has said thatas COVID-19 has highlighted, some people are able to live healthier lives andhave better access to health services than others.

World Health Day is celebrated today all over theworld, several people struggle to make ends meet with little access to healthservices. This leads to unnecessary suffering and premature death which harmsour societies and economies. WHO has urged world leaders to monitor healthinequities and to ensure that all people are able to access quality healthservices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that World Health Day is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those whowork day and night to keep our planet healthy. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, It’salso a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation inhealthcare.

On World Health Day, he called upon everyone tokeep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautionsincluding wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the otherprotocols. Mr Modi said, at the same time, do take all possible steps to boostimmunity and stay fit.

The Prime Minister said, Government of India istaking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan MantriJanaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordablehealthcare. He said, India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccinationdrive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL 2021 to begin on April 9

AMN The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL 2021 is all set to begin on 9th April. The opening ma ...

Cricket; Extra responsibility will motivate Rishabh Pant: Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 05 April : Delhi Capitals  Head Coach Ricky Ponting,has  hailed  his team's n ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz