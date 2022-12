AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian hockey team beat Spain 1-0 in the Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022 final on Saturday and earned themselves a place in the 2023-24 FIH Pro League.

This was the inaugural season of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup, with a promotion to next year’s Women’s Pro League hockey up for grabs for the winner. Gurjit Kaur gave India the early lead and the Indian defence held onto the lead till the end.