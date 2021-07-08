Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2021 09:36:43      انڈین آواز

Women are vital part of development of UAE: Dr Al Banna

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Andalib Akhter

The status of women in the UAE has been flourishing with the passage of time and now they are vital part of society and actively contributing to the growth and development of the country, said UAE ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Al Banna.

Interacting in a virtual program organised by the women’s wing of FICCI, FICCI-FLO, Dr Al Banna said that the UAE has adopted a powerful stance in empowering women, setting new standards based on a unique model drawn from the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE. “This approach perpetuates in the current leadership’s vision for the future, whereby women stand as active partners and contributors in the country’s development process and play a vital role in raising future generations” , he said.

President, FICCI FLO, Ms. Ujjwala Singhania and others also participated in the discussion on issues related to Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurship.

Dr Albanna said that, that progress in the area of women’s rights is essential to building a contemporary society based on tolerance and inclusion.

Ambassador Albanan informed that, women in the diplomatic service and higher posts of government amount to 30 percent of the UAE’s civil service including diplomatic postings abroad and a total of 66 percent of the government sector is represented by women.

On literacy, he said, Female literacy rate of UAE is 97%. Emirate have 90% women who completed High school and out of that 76% are in higher education.  56% of graduates from Science, Technology and engineering are women.

Talking about Gender equality he added, Gender balance council of UAE is working on Gender equality in different areas like education, job in public or pvt sector. Gender balance council in collaboration with OECD is working on gender equality on international standard.

The UAE had the highest number of women on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen in 2020 with 23 Emirati women on the list.

UAE is also a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

The meeting explored mutually beneficial synergies which could be formed between UAE and India in the realm of ‘Women Empowerment.’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were ...

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

خبرنامہ

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz