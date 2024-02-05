Woman robot astronaut ‘Vyommitra’ will fly into space ahead of ‘Gaganyaan’ mission: Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that Woman Robot Astronaut “Vyommitra” will fly into Space ahead of ISRO’s “Gaganyaan” mission, which will be India’s first human manned Space Flight carrying Indian Astronauts into Space.

Talking to media in New Delhi on Sunday, Mr Singh said, the uncrewed “Vyommitra” Mission is scheduled for the third quarter of this year. He said, the manned mission “Gaganyaan” is scheduled to be launched in 2025. The Minister said “Vyommitra” is equipped with the capability to monitor Module Parameters, issue Alerts, and execute Life Support operations. He elaborated that “Vyommitra” Astronaut is designed in such a manner to simulate human functions in the Space environment and interact with the Life Support System. The Gaganyaan project envisages the demonstration of human space capabilities by launching a crew of astronauts into an orbit of 400 Kilometres and then bringing them safely to Earth.

Pertinent to mention that as a run up to the launch of India’s first-ever manned Space flight named “Gaganyaan”, the first Test Vehicle Flight TV D1 was accomplished on 21st October last year. This was meant to qualify the crew escape system and parachute system.The human rating of the launch vehicle is complete. All the propulsion stages are qualified. All the preparations are in place.

While the uncrewed unmanned Robot Flight “Vyommitra” will take place this year, “Gaganyaan” will be launched next year.

Meanwhile, Dr Singh informed that Chandrayaan 3, which landed on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23 last year, is following its normal expected course of action. The vital inputs sent by it will be shared in course of time.