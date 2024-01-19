ISRO Chairman Highlights Space Tech Role at Student Innovation Festival

The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath has emphasized the pivotal role of space technologies in various sectors ranging from agriculture and remote sensing to navigation, transport, water resources, infrastructure, and more. He highlighted the significance of the ‘Bhuvan’ portal and its applications for the common person, fostering innovation and societal development. He was addressing the session of ‘Student Innovation Festival – Space Hackathon’ on second day of Indian International Science Festival 2023 at Faridabad in Haryana.



Engaging with students from across the country Thursday, Mr Somanath shared his valuable insights and motivation, encouraging participants to explore the endless possibilities in space technologies. Interacting with the grand finale participants, he engaged in discussions and deliberations, witnessing firsthand the applications developed during the 30-hour hackathon. He stressed the importance of such initiatives for societal progress and nation-building, expressing optimism about the opportunities emerging from the new ISRO policy implemented in 2023, which actively supports startups in the space sector.



He said, in 2023, ISRO opened its doors to startups, transforming into an organization that fosters values, entrepreneurship, and innovation. He added, ISRO is no longer a secret entity, instead, it aims to create meaningful contributions to society.



Mr Somanath also interacted with the teams from ISRO, National Innovation Foundation, and Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA), acknowledging their instrumental role in the success of the Space Hackathon.



The Hackathon, which ran for 30 hours, concluded today with students showcasing exceptional enthusiasm and creativity.