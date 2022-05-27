Woman, paramour booked for murder of husband

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old woman, her ‘lover’ and a habitual criminal for allegedly killing her husband in city’s Daryaganj area. Police said the accused woman wanted to get rid of her husband and for that she had given Rs three lakh as ‘supari’.

The accused have been identified as Zeeba Qureshi, a resident of Daryaganj, Shoaib (29), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Vinit Goswami (29), a resident of Ghaziabad, UP.

On May 17 around 10 pm, one Moinuddin Qureshi (47) was shot dead in Daryaganj area, police said.

According to Shweta Chauhan, the deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), central district, during investigation, it was ascertained that the shooters may have belonged to UP as the white colour motorcycle used in murder was found abandoned near Tara Hotel, Daryaganj and on verification, it was found stolen from Meerut.

“Later, police received specific inputs regarding the accused persons following which raids were conducted and accused, including the wife of the deceased, were arrested,” said the DCP.

“Zeeba has two sons and one daughter. Her husband Moinuddin was indulged in property dealing business. She was not happy with her husband and wanted to get rid of him and to solemnize nikah with some other person, the DCP said.

“Around two years ago, she came in contact with Shoaib through Facebook and they started meeting with each other. Zeeba lured and instigated Shoaib to kill her husband and to marry her,” said the DCP.