Winter Session of Parliament to begin from Monday

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin from Monday. It will continue till 22nd of December. It will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days. A total of 21 bills are scheduled to be taken up during the Session.



The Government had convened an all-party meeting yesterday to seek cooperation from political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament during the session.



On the first day of the session tomorrow, the Ethics Committee report on cash for query charges against TMC MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.



This session will be the last full-fledged session of 17th Lok Sabha.