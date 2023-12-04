Parliament is a very important platform for people’s aspirations: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Parliament, the temple of democracy is a very important platform for people’s aspirations and to strengthen the foundation of developed India. Talking to media outside Parliament before beginning of the Winter Session, Mr. Modi urged all the MPs to come with maximum preparation to have in-depth discussions on whatever bills are placed in the House. He said, when this new Parliament building was inaugurated, there was a small session and a historic decision was taken.

The Prime Minister said, but this time, there will be a great and comprehensive opportunity to work in this House. He said, the empowerment of women, youth, farmers and the poor including last-mile delivery key to nation’s bright future. Mr. Modi urged for the opposition’s cooperation in the House. He said, it is not right for democracy if the opposition’s image becomes that of hatred and negativity. The Prime Minister said, the opposition is equally important for democracy and it should be equally capable.