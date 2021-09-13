Winning start is very important; Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan

Harpal Singh Bedi

Delhi Capitals’ batsman Shikhar Dhawan feels that a winning start will go a long way to boost the morale of the team for the remainder of the IPL season, which will be played in the UAE from the third week of this month.

Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 September.

“It’s important for the team to start performing well from the first match itself, We need to do well from the first match itself and therefore we are working very hard for our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.” the dashing opener was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in their media release from Dubai

Dhawan, currently the highest run-getter in the IPL 2021 season with 380 runs in 8 matches said “We have to bring our hard work into effect during matches and produce great results It’s very important to start on a high note.”

"It's great to be back. There's a great environment within the team. All the boys are working very hard and I am looking forward to the IPL season. I am very excited to play the upcoming matches."

The 35-year-old Dhawan, who has scored 3 fifties in this IPL season so far, maintained that the Delhi Capitals squad is even stronger for the second half of the season with batsman Shreyas Iyer returning to the side.

“We were in a certain flow in the first half of the season and then that flow was broken once the tournament was suspended. So we have to rebuild our energy and get back on the flow we were in. The good thing is that our team is well balanced and Shreyas Iyer is back in the side as well, so our team is even stronger now,”

Asked about getting acclimatized to the conditions in the UAE, the opening batsman said, “We’ll beat the heat as well. It takes some time to get used to the humidity here since we were indoors for a while. But we’ve been doing this for so many years so we’ll definitely beat the heat.”