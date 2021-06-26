Wimbledon: Andy Murray to take on Nikoloz Basilashvili; Djokovic to meet Jack Draper

Two-time champion Andy Murray will play Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili when he returns to the Wimbledon singles next week after a four-year absence.

The Briton has not played the event since 2017 because of injury and the postponement of last year’s edition.

Novak Djokovic has an easy first rounder against British wildcard Jack Draper.

The 39-year-old Switzerland’s Roger Federer, meanwhile, has been pitted against France’s Adrian Mannarino and is in the same quarter of the draw as Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

In the women’s section, England’s Francesca Jones will face American teenager Coco Gauff in her first-round.

The seven-time champion Serena Williams opens up against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep has withdrawn from Wimbledon after failing to recover from a calf injury.

Halep said she was “really down and upset” at not being able to defend her ladies singles title at Wimbledon due to a calf injury.

The 29-year-old Romanian had been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second-round match at the Italian Open in mid-May.

She joins four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in withdrawing.

In Eastbourne International, third seed Lorenzo Sonego defeated Alexander Bublik 6-1, 7-5 to enter semi-finals.

The Italian will face Max Purcell of Australia in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old Purcell, who is No. 283 in ATP rankings, beat Andreas Seppi 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in his first ATP Tour quarter-final.

He won the match in in one hour and 58 minutes.

In Mallorca Open, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic warmed up for his Wimbledon singles title defence by reaching the doubles final in Mallorca.

The Serbian and his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera beat third seeds Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Djokovic, who won the French Open earlier this month, is not playing any singles.

In the men’s singles, the world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to enter semi-finals.

Meanwhile, US Open champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next week’s Wimbledon with a wrist injury that he says will side-line him for several weeks.

The Austrian, 27, retired from his match against Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca on Tuesday after hurting his wrist while hitting a forehand.