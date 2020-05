AMN

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has asked the government as Why was a train from Surat for migrants,flagged using a BJP flag & not Tiranga?

In a tweet he has raised some questions

I have some questions

1)Why was a train from Surat for migrants,flagged using a BJP flag & not Tiranga?

2)Train belongs to BJP or to India?

3)Why were poor migrants paying money for this journey from Gujarat to Odisha?

4)Why their travel cost was not covered by PMCares?