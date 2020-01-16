FreeCurrencyRates.com

“Why PM Modi, Amit Shah, Silent over Davinder Singh?” Rahul Gandhi On J&K Cop Arrest

Priyanka Gandhi, demands a thorough probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi TODAY questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on this week’s arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was travelling in a car with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India,” Mr Gandhi tweeted, sharing a poster with a list of questions.

Congress general secretary and Mr Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanded a thorough probe.

“DSP Davindar Singh’s arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason,” she tweeted.

