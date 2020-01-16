FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2020 09:47:04      انڈین آواز
Ad

Major Terror Attack Averted Ahead of Republic Day:J&K Police

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Police have averted a major attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day.

JK Police said they have arrested five terror suspects in this connection and recovered a major haul of explosives from their possession. The suspects were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir, all residents of Hazratbal.

Small arms, walkie talkies, a body vest strapped with bombs and ball bearings (presumably for a suicide attack), besides items such as detonators, gelatin sticks and nitric acid bottles that go into the preparation of explosives, were recovered from the four alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists.

Police said they were also found to be responsible for two grenade attacks in Hazratbal area recently.

The terror plot came to light at a time when the Jammu and Kashmir government is in the process of lifting restrictions put in place in the Valley since August 5, when the centre had scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories. While the administration says that it is gradually restoring Internet connectivity in the region, several opposition politicians placed under detention back then have already been released.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India: Soumya Dalvi creates new national record in girls U-17, 40 kg weightlifting

In Khelo India,cycling, wrestling, shootings, basketball, boxing and weightlifting matches are on at multiple ...

Saina Nehwal suffers shock exit, Sindhu advances to second round in Indonesian Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Master in women's singles with a hard ...

Hockey: Chinglensana is happy to earn India jersey again

HSB / Bhubaneswar Experienced midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam will wear the India colours after a ye ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!