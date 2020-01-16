Major Terror Attack Averted Ahead of Republic Day:J&K Police

WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Police have averted a major attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day.

JK Police said they have arrested five terror suspects in this connection and recovered a major haul of explosives from their possession. The suspects were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir, all residents of Hazratbal.

In a major success the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module.

Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day.Five terror operatives arrested.Huge Expolsive material recovered. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 16, 2020

Small arms, walkie talkies, a body vest strapped with bombs and ball bearings (presumably for a suicide attack), besides items such as detonators, gelatin sticks and nitric acid bottles that go into the preparation of explosives, were recovered from the four alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists.

Police said they were also found to be responsible for two grenade attacks in Hazratbal area recently.

The terror plot came to light at a time when the Jammu and Kashmir government is in the process of lifting restrictions put in place in the Valley since August 5, when the centre had scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories. While the administration says that it is gradually restoring Internet connectivity in the region, several opposition politicians placed under detention back then have already been released.