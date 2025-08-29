Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

WHO warns Afghanistan faces severe health crisis as 22 million people need aid

Aug 29, 2025

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Afghanistan faces a severe health crisis as 22 million people need aid. The agency, in its latest repor,t has said that funding gaps have shut clinics, and mass refugee returns threaten to overwhelm fragile health systems. WHO said over 16 million Afghans have been targeted for life-saving aid this year, yet only 24 per cent of the required funding has been secured. The shortfall has left millions without access to critical support. Vulnerable groups, including women and children, have been hit hardest by these funding gaps. WHO has urged the global community to step up aid contributions, warning that failure to act will deepen suffering and destabilize an already vulnerable country.

