Bangladesh interim govt announces closure of 3 land ports, suspension of operational activities along Bangladesh-India border

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, United News of Bangladesh (UNB) has reported that the interim government yesterday announced the complete closure of three land ports and suspension of operational activities of another along the Bangladesh-India border in an effort to save taxpayers’ money and ease the burden on the government’s expenditure. Three land ports- Chilahati Land Port in Nilphamari, Daulatganj Land Port in Chuadanga and Tegamukh Land Port in Rangamati – are being shut down as per the decision, while suspending operations at Balla Land Port in Habiganj.

The approval came in principle at the meeting of the Council of Advisers held with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair at his office. Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed reporters in Dhaka after the meeting. Press Secretary Alam said that the politicians from the border areas sometimes brought approval of such land ports under political consideration but as such there has been no trade. It creates an extra burden of cost for the government. UNB reports that the government committee recommended the complete closure of three unprofitable and inactive land ports and the suspension of operational activities at another port.