Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Europe witnesses record-breaking wildfire season in 2025

Aug 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Europe is witnessing a record-breaking wildfire season in 2025, with experts attributing the intensity to climate change. Higher temperatures and lower rainfall are aggravating forest fires across the continent. More than one million hectares have been destroyed by wildfires in the European Union so far this year. This is over four times the land burned in 2024. In total, the EU has recorded more than 1800 forest fires, emitting over 38 million tonnes of CO2. Experts have cautioned that such events are likely to become more common in the future, putting firefighting resources under increasing strain.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Dismissed by Court Over Ethics Violation

Aug 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cholera Outbreak in Nepal: Over 600 Infected, 3 Dead in Madhesh Province

Aug 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Monkeypox continues to be a global health risk: WHO

Aug 29, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Dismissed by Court Over Ethics Violation

29 August 2025 10:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cholera Outbreak in Nepal: Over 600 Infected, 3 Dead in Madhesh Province

29 August 2025 10:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Monkeypox continues to be a global health risk: WHO

29 August 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea: Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrested

29 August 2025 10:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!