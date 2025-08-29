Europe witnesses record-breaking wildfire season in 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Europe is witnessing a record-breaking wildfire season in 2025, with experts attributing the intensity to climate change. Higher temperatures and lower rainfall are aggravating forest fires across the continent. More than one million hectares have been destroyed by wildfires in the European Union so far this year. This is over four times the land burned in 2024. In total, the EU has recorded more than 1800 forest fires, emitting over 38 million tonnes of CO2. Experts have cautioned that such events are likely to become more common in the future, putting firefighting resources under increasing strain.