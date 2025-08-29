Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trump’s Spokesperson compares New Delhi murder rate to Chicago for federal intervention in city

Aug 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump’s Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt compared the low murder rate in New Delhi to the high rate in Chicago as it builds its case for federal intervention in the city. The White House said that Chicago city’s murder rate was 15 times higher than the Indian capital’s in 2024.

Chicago’s homicide rate was 25.5 per 100,000 residents according to city statistics, while Delhi’s was 1.48. The US Constitution or laws don’t have provisions for President’s Rule or federal intervention in states, and Donald Trump’s plans have met stiff opposition from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and federal troops’ deployment will likely face court challenges.

