Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France, Germany & UK trigger 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program

Aug 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, known as the E3, have triggered a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. The move starts a countdown at the UN Security Council. If no resolution is passed granting Iran sanctions relief, a snapback of previous sanctions will be automatically enforced. The United States has welcomed the move, which follows the collapse of diplomatic efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear activity.

Tehran has condemned the decision, warning of consequences and vowing not to bow to pressure. A senior Iranian official accused the E3 of harming diplomacy. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the action ‘unjustified and illegal,’ but expressed hope the decision could still be reversed. The E3 acted ahead of an October deadline, after which they would lose the ability to restore sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

France and Germany stressed that diplomacy is not over. Germany urged Iran to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog and engage in direct talks with the US. The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors today to discuss the snapback process, according to diplomats. The move follows several failed rounds of talks, including a final round in Geneva earlier this week.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Dismissed by Court Over Ethics Violation

Aug 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cholera Outbreak in Nepal: Over 600 Infected, 3 Dead in Madhesh Province

Aug 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Monkeypox continues to be a global health risk: WHO

Aug 29, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Dismissed by Court Over Ethics Violation

29 August 2025 10:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cholera Outbreak in Nepal: Over 600 Infected, 3 Dead in Madhesh Province

29 August 2025 10:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Monkeypox continues to be a global health risk: WHO

29 August 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea: Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrested

29 August 2025 10:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!