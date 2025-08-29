France, Germany & UK trigger 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program

AMN/ WEB DESK

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, known as the E3, have triggered a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. The move starts a countdown at the UN Security Council. If no resolution is passed granting Iran sanctions relief, a snapback of previous sanctions will be automatically enforced. The United States has welcomed the move, which follows the collapse of diplomatic efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear activity.

Tehran has condemned the decision, warning of consequences and vowing not to bow to pressure. A senior Iranian official accused the E3 of harming diplomacy. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the action ‘unjustified and illegal,’ but expressed hope the decision could still be reversed. The E3 acted ahead of an October deadline, after which they would lose the ability to restore sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

France and Germany stressed that diplomacy is not over. Germany urged Iran to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog and engage in direct talks with the US. The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors today to discuss the snapback process, according to diplomats. The move follows several failed rounds of talks, including a final round in Geneva earlier this week.