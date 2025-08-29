EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expresses outrage at Russia’s onslaught on Kyiv

AMN/ WEB DESK

The head of the European Union’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has expressed outrage at Russia’s deadliest onslaught on Kyiv since July, which also damaged the EU’s delegation office in the Ukrainian capital. In a strongly worded statement, von der Leyen said that Russian missiles struck in close proximity to the diplomatic mission.

A five-storey residential building was destroyed, and the EU mission and nearby British Council were damaged. An EU spokeswoman said no diplomatic mission should ever be targeted and the Russian charge d’affaires in Brussels was being summoned in response to the attack. Ukrainian officials said that at least 23 people, including four children, were killed and dozens more wounded in the bombardment.

Ukrainian forces said Russia had fired almost 600 drones and more than 30 ballistic and cruise missiles – the biggest attack on the capital this month. Many of those killed were in the five-storey residential building in the south-eastern Darnytskyi district on Kyiv’s left bank. The overnight attacks followed a US-led diplomatic offensive aimed at bringing an end to the war and infuriated the UK as well as the EU. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of sabotaging hopes of peace, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said they showed a deliberate choice to escalate and mock peace efforts.

Moscow had chosen ballistics instead of the negotiating table, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reiterated the need for new, tough sanctions on Russia. The US special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said Russia’s egregious attacks on residential areas threatened the peace that President Donald Trump was pursuing. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Russia had shown its true face again, and the fact that the EU delegation had come under fire was an indication of the Kremlin’s increasing brazenness.