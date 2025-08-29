South Korea: Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrested

AMN/ WEB DESK

The wife of South Korea’s jailed former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been arrested over a raft of charges, including stock manipulation and bribery. Former first lady Kim Keon Hee denied all charges during a court hearing in Seoul, but the court issued a detention warrant, citing the risk that she may destroy evidence. South Korea has a history of former presidents being indicted and imprisoned. However, this is the first time both the former president and former first lady have been jailed. Yoon was detained in January to face trial over a failed martial law bid last year that plunged the country into chaos and eventually led to his ouster.