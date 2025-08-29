Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea: Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrested

Aug 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The wife of South Korea’s jailed former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been arrested over a raft of charges, including stock manipulation and bribery. Former first lady Kim Keon Hee denied all charges during a court hearing in Seoul, but the court issued a detention warrant, citing the risk that she may destroy evidence. South Korea has a history of former presidents being indicted and imprisoned. However, this is the first time both the former president and former first lady have been jailed. Yoon was detained in January to face trial over a failed martial law bid last year that plunged the country into chaos and eventually led to his ouster.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Dismissed by Court Over Ethics Violation

Aug 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cholera Outbreak in Nepal: Over 600 Infected, 3 Dead in Madhesh Province

Aug 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Monkeypox continues to be a global health risk: WHO

Aug 29, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Dismissed by Court Over Ethics Violation

29 August 2025 10:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cholera Outbreak in Nepal: Over 600 Infected, 3 Dead in Madhesh Province

29 August 2025 10:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Monkeypox continues to be a global health risk: WHO

29 August 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea: Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrested

29 August 2025 10:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!