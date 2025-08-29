Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Monkeypox continues to be a global health risk: WHO

Aug 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said in a report today that Monkeypox continues to be a global health risk, with 47 countries reporting a total of 3,924 confirmed cases, including 30 deaths in July. The situation report for the multi-country outbreak of Mpox in July showed that all clades of Mthe pox virus continue to circulate in several countries. South-East Asian and Western Pacific regions reported an increase in cases in July, while the African Region, European Region, and the Region of the Americas reported a decrease. The Eastern Mediterranean Region did not report any Mpox cases in July, the WHO said.

