INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cholera Outbreak in Nepal: Over 600 Infected, 3 Dead in Madhesh Province

Aug 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nepal is facing a significant cholera outbreak, primarily centred in the Birgunj metropolitan area and its surrounding districts in the Madhesh Province. A large number of patients from the Parsa and Bara districts are admitted to hospitals.

The outbreak has been officially confirmed by the National Public Health Laboratory, which identified the Vibrio cholerae o1 Ogawa serotype. As of August 28, 2025, there have been over 600 confirmed infections and three reported deaths. Cholera is a highly infectious disease that causes severe diarrhoea and vomiting, which can lead to dehydration and death within a few hours if left untreated.

Nepal often witnesses outbreaks of water- and food-borne diseases, including cholera, during the monsoon season as drinking water sources are contaminated. Poor sanitation and hygiene make the Himalayan Nation prone to waterborne diseases, including diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid, hepatitis, and cholera during the monsoon season.

