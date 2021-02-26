WHO thanks India and PM Modi for sharing Covid-19 vaccine worldwide

AMN / WEB DESK

Director General of World Health Organisation Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Vaccine Equity. He said, India’s commitment to COVAX and sharing of COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries, is helping over 60 countries worldwide.

Dr. Tedros underlined that this act of Vaccine Equity by India has helped the recipient countries to start vaccination programme for their health workers and other priority groups. He wished other countries as well to follow India’s example.