WHO expresses concern over disparity of covid vaccination between rich & poor countries

WEB DESK

World Health Organization has said that the rich countries are opening up societies and vaccinating young people who are not at great risk from COVID-19, while the poorest countries are lacking doses.

Condemning a global failure, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that the situation in Africa, where new infections and deaths jumped by nearly 40 per cent last week compared to the previous week, is so dangerous as the Delta variant spreads globally.

Mr. Tedros, chastised unnamed countries for reluctance to share doses with low-income countries.

He compared it to the HIV/AIDS crisis, when some argued that African nations were unable to use complicated treatments.

He said, the difference is between the haves and the have nots which is now completely exposing the unfairness of our world – the injustice, the inequality and let's face it.
