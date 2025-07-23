Lack of experience plaguing Bangladesh interim govt, says BNP

FILE PHOTO

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam on Wednesday said that the interim government’s lack of experience remains its biggest challenge, though its goodwill should be recognised.

Speaking after a party meeting at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, Islam remarked, “Do you know what the biggest problem of this government is? They lack experience— most of the people in this government are inexperienced. Some individuals also have a problem: they are driven by ego.” He noted the government’s hesitancy in engaging with political parties like the BNP. “Political parties have experience in running a government— like we do. When it comes to consulting with us, they’re hesitant. I believe this is due to their inexperience,” he added.

Despite the criticisms, Islam said the government is sincere about holding elections, expected by mid-February 2026. “We should focus more on their goodwill rather than their weaknesses. A political government must be established soon— otherwise problems will deepen,” he said.

Referring to the meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday night, Islam said, “The chief adviser pledged to hold elections by mid-February. We told him that steps must be taken immediately to remove all ambiguity, and he assured us he would proceed accordingly.”

He also condemned recent violence in Gopalganj, claiming it was politically motivated. “Fascist allies of the Awami League created a reign of terror. We see signs of that force trying to return,” he alleged.

On national unity, the BNP leader said, “What you see in the media— criticism, alliances, rivalry— that’s normal in politics. Democracy means allowing a hundred flowers to bloom.” Asked about the proposal of a party leader becoming head of government, Islam said discussions are ongoing under the National Consensus Commission.

Regarding the training aircraft crash in the capital’s Uttara area, he said, “It appears to be an accident. The pilot reportedly tried to avoid crashing in a populated area but failed. It was said to be his final solo flight before completing training.”

BNP leaders continue to stress that elections and the return of a political government are the only path to resolving Bangladesh’s ongoing political uncertainty.