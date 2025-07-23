Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Security Council adopts resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes

Jul 23, 2025
UN Security Council adopts resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes

AMN / WEB DESK

The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to strengthen mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of international disputes. Resolution 2788, adopted unanimously by the 15-member council, urges all UN member states to utilise effectively the mechanisms as outlined in Article 33 of the UN Charter, including negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangements, or other peaceful means of their own choice.

Resolution 2788 reaffirms the UNSC’s role to recommend appropriate procedures or methods of adjustment for the peaceful settlement of disputes, and calls on member states to take necessary measures for the effective implementation of UNSC resolutions for the peaceful settlement of disputes. The settlement encourages the UN secretary-general to ensure that the United Nations can lead and support mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts, encourages the secretary-general to continue to use his good offices, and calls on member states to support and cooperate with the secretary-general in this regard.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran FM: Lifting sanctions, respecting nuclear rights necessary for resuming US talks

Jul 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump announces trade deals with Japan & Philippines

Jul 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UNESCO Regrets U.S. Withdrawal, Vows to Continue Global Mission

Jul 22, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

गाजियाबाद में फर्जी दूतावास का भंडाफोड़, ‘वेस्ट आर्कटिका’ का स्वयंभू राजनयिक गिरफ्तार

23 July 2025 1:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Fake Diplomatic Empire Busted: UP STF Nabs Man Behind ‘West Arctica’ Consulate

23 July 2025 1:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tokyo stock prices surge after Trump’s announcement

23 July 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Security Council adopts resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes

23 July 2025 12:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!