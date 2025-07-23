Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Iran FM: Lifting sanctions, respecting nuclear rights necessary for resuming US talks

Jul 23, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that his country is ready to resume indirect negotiations with the US if sanctions are lifted and Tehran’s right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes is respected. He made the remarks yesterday in a meeting with members of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Mr Araghchi added that planning had been done for negotiations between Iran and Russia on the former’s nuclear program, and a meeting between Iran’s representatives and those of the three European countries of France, Britain and Germany was scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Friday for talks on the same issue.

