Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh student leader slams Muhammad Yunus for nepotism

Jul 23, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (South) of Bangladesh’s student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), on Wednesday, accused interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of nepotism, calling Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum’s appointment “the biggest proof” of it.

“We have a health adviser who came through Dr Yunus’ ‘bhai-brother quota’. This is the biggest proof of his nepotism,” Hasnat said at a Chandpur event during the party’s ‘July Podojatra’ campaign. Demanding her resignation, he added, “She has no responsibilities and the salary she draws is completely unjustified. This health adviser should immediately return the public money she has received and resign.”

Hasnat also criticised her credentials: “She does not understand healthcare, medicine, or have any instrumental knowledge in the field. Her only qualification is that she once worked at Grameen Bank and is close to Dr Yunus. What are we supposed to do with such a health adviser?” He further alleged, “The car she uses is bought with government money. That is a betrayal of the people.”

Referring to her alleged overseas medical care, Hasnat said, “She goes to Singapore for her own treatment. When we speak up about it, they get angry. I once raised the issue and since then she has stopped talking to us.”

He expressed frustration with the Yunus-led interim administration: “We wanted to restructure the state after the uprising (the student-led 2024 mass uprising that ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina), but the healthcare and law and order systems remain the same. Expectations from this government are gradually fading.”

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh Air Crash Fallout: Govt Rejects reports of Cover-Up as Toll Rises

Jul 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lack of experience plaguing Bangladesh interim govt, says BNP

Jul 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Security Council adopts resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes

Jul 23, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar July 23: बाज़ारों में तेजी; सेंसेक्स 540 अंकों की छलांग के साथ बंद, निफ्टी 25,200 के पार

23 July 2025 9:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 23: Markets Rally on Global Cues; Sensex Ends 540 Pts Higher, Nifty Above 25,200

23 July 2025 8:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi to present ‘evidences’ of Voters’ manipulation before INDIA bloc partners

23 July 2025 8:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Parliament Logjam Continues for 3rd Day Over Bihar SIR Issue and Other Demands

23 July 2025 8:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!