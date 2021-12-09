CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in air crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu
Indian Army express grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
President, PM, Home Minister express grief over demise of Gen Bipin Rawat
Olaf Scholz formally sworn in as German chancellor
Omicron positive cases to be treated in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation area
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Dec 2021 01:05:47      انڈین آواز

WHO calls for speeding up vaccination programmes to tackle Omicron

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

World Health Organization has said that governments need to reassess national responses to COVID-19 and speed up vaccination programmes to tackle Omicron. However, the WHO said, it is it too early to say how well existing shots will protect against the new variant.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the variant’s global spread suggests it could have a major impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the time to contain it is now before more Omicron patients are hospitalised. We call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing, he added.

WHO emergency director Mike Ryan said that as the variant appears to be more easily spread, efforts must be redoubled to break chains of transmission.

Ryan, said while it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, Omicron is also highly unlikely to completely evade vaccine protections. While insisting that more research was needed, Ryan said there is no sign that Omicron can fully sidestep protections provided by existing Covid vaccines.

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO’s view, saying Omicron does not appear worse than prior strains based on early indications – and was possibly milder. The new variant is clearly highly transmissible, very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci added.

Meanwhile, the WHO’s European region has recorded a slight drop in both COVID-19 cases and deaths last week after facing a string of weekly increases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz