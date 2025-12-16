The Indian Awaaz

West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas resigns following Messi event mismanagement

Dec 17, 2025

AMN / KOLKATA

Sports Minister of the West Bengal Arup Biswas has resigned from his post following criticism over mismanagement and protest during football icon Lionel Messi’s events at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on 13th December.

According to a social media post by Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress spokesperson, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted the resignation of the Sports minister.

Today, in a press release, the Chief Secretary to the government of West Bengal, Manoj Pant, has informed that Rajeev Kumar, DGP West Bengal, along with Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, have been served a show cause notice in connection with the Messi event fiasco.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, has also been served a show cause notice.

