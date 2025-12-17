The Indian Awaaz

US issues travel alert for Bangladesh ahead of polls

Dec 17, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

 The United States on Monday issued a security alert for Bangladesh ahead of the national parliamentary election and referendum scheduled for February 12, citing fears of possible election-related violence.

In the advisory, the US Embassy in Dhaka warned that political rallies and protests are likely to intensify in the coming days. “Even peaceful protests can suddenly turn violent,” the embassy said, advising US citizens to avoid public gatherings and demonstrations.

The alert urged Americans to remain vigilant, monitor local media, stay aware of their surroundings and enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates. The advisory comes amid heightened political tensions following a series of violent incidents in the capital.

