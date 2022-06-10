West Bengal Legislative Assembly session begins

AMN/ WEB DESK

The session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly began today. In this session, 25 Bills will be introduced to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of all government universities of the state and Visitor of private universities and bring in his place Chief Minister and Minister of Education respectively. There are currently seven government universities in Bengal while the number of private universities is also seven.

The proceedings of the house will be conducted for five days during the seven-day session. The first day of the session was adjourned after paying homage to the deceased. Tributes were paid to the late singer K.K., who recently died of a heart attack in Kolkata among others.

On the other hand, Speaker Biman Banerjee instructed not to invite suspended BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the session which will continue till the 17th of June. In this regard, a letter has been written on behalf of the Assembly Secretariat to the DMs of the districts under which the constituency areas of those MLAs fall.

Apart from Suvendu, these MLAs include Sudip Mukhopadhyay, Mihir Goswami, Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh, Deepak Burman and Narhari Mahto. Suvendu is the Leader of the Opposition while Manoj Tigga is the Chief Whip of the party. All of them were suspended on the 28th of March on charges of spreading unrest and assault on the floor of the house.