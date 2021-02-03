West Bengal: Forest Department conducts water birds census for first time

AMN

The Forest Department has conducted water birds census for the first time in West Bengal. The study was conducted from 12th of January to 2nd of February in 54 different locations across the state. More than 800 persons including Forest staff, NGOs and Bird lovers were involved in this exercise.

The rich biodiversity of the Sundarbans attracts lots of migratory birds every year. Birdwatchers and nature lovers from across the world come here on a regular basis.

For the first time, an initiative was taken by the State Forest Department to conduct the census of water birds of the wetlands of this state including the Sunderbans. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Vinay Kumar Yadav said that 65 species have been found so far.

For the first time, a black necked grebe has been traced in the Sunderbans while more than four thousand great knots were seen at different places in the area. In Gajoldoba, more than seven thousand birds of 63 species have been observed by the teams whereas Sahapur Bortir Bill attracted 65 varieties of water birds.