West Bengal: Campaigning ends for 4th phase of assembly Polls

WEB DESK

Campaigning for the fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal has come to an end today. Prominent leaders of all political parties were on their toes for last minute campaigning in support of their candidates.

44 seats of five districts will go for polls on Saturday.

From experienced politicians and opposition leaders, from singer turned ministers to actors, the fourth phase is set to witness high profile contests.

Locket Chatterjee, sitting MP from Hooghly has been fielded by the BJP from Chuchura assembly constituency against seating MLA Asit Majumder of the Trinamool Congress.

Pranam Kumar Ghosh of the Forward Block is contesting as the Sanyukt Morcha candidate for this seat.

In Chanditala constituency, Polit Bureau member of CPIM, Former MP Md. Salim is trying his luck in assembly election against sitting MLA Swati Khandokar of the Trinamool Congress.

Actor Debashish Dasgupta, popularly known as Yash is contesting as the BJP candidate.

Singer turned Minister Indranil Sen is seeking reelection from Chandannagar constituency where he is being challenged by Dipanjan Kumar Guha of the BJP and Goutam Sarkar of the CPIM.

Another key constituency is Jadavpur where Dr. Sujan Chakraborty, leader of the Left-Front Legislative party is seeking re-election as the CPIM candidate.

TMC has fielded Debabrata Majumder, former member of Mayor in Council of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, while former CPIM Councilor Rinku Naskar is in the fray as the BJP candidate.

Leader of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly Abdul Mannan, is also seeking re-election from Chanpdani as a Sanyukt Morcha supported congress candidate.

He is facing Dilip Singh of the BJP and Arindam Guin of the Trinamool Congress.