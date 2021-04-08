COVID CRISIS: Night curfew comes into effect in many cities across India
PM holds “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021” with students, teachers and parents
Canada: ‘Stay at home’ order announced in Ontario
‘World Health Day’; PM Modi calls upon people to keep focus on fighting COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2021 11:42:57      انڈین آواز

West Bengal: Campaigning ends for 4th phase of assembly Polls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Campaigning for the fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal has come to an end today. Prominent leaders of all political parties were on their toes for last minute campaigning in support of their candidates.

44 seats of five districts will go for polls on Saturday.

From experienced politicians and opposition leaders, from singer turned ministers to actors, the fourth phase is set to witness high profile contests.

Locket Chatterjee, sitting MP from Hooghly has been fielded by the BJP from Chuchura assembly constituency against seating MLA Asit Majumder of the Trinamool Congress.

Pranam Kumar Ghosh of the Forward Block is contesting as the Sanyukt Morcha candidate for this seat.
In Chanditala constituency, Polit Bureau member of CPIM, Former MP Md. Salim is trying his luck in assembly election against sitting MLA Swati Khandokar of the Trinamool Congress.

Actor Debashish Dasgupta, popularly known as Yash is contesting as the BJP candidate.

Singer turned Minister Indranil Sen is seeking reelection from Chandannagar constituency where he is being challenged by Dipanjan Kumar Guha of the BJP and Goutam Sarkar of the CPIM.

Another key constituency is Jadavpur where Dr. Sujan Chakraborty, leader of the Left-Front Legislative party is seeking re-election as the CPIM candidate.

TMC has fielded Debabrata Majumder, former member of Mayor in Council of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, while former CPIM Councilor Rinku Naskar is in the fray as the BJP candidate.

Leader of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly Abdul Mannan, is also seeking re-election from Chanpdani as a Sanyukt Morcha supported congress candidate.

He is facing Dilip Singh of the BJP and Arindam Guin of the Trinamool Congress.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

WEB DESK Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her eff ...

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3

AMN / Buenos Aires India thwarted reigning Olympic Champion Argentina's comeback bid to register a 4-3 vict ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz