Weekend Curfew to be imposed in Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Delhi government has stepped up its efforts to deal with the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The Delhi government has imposed weekend curfew in the Capital city which will begin at 10 PM this Friday and will last till 6 AM Monday morning.

Briefing media in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today informed that Malls, Gymnasiums, Spas will remain completely closed during this period. He also assured the citizens that the situation in the city is under control and urged people not to insist for admission into any particular hospital during this time of pandemic.

The Delhi government has also directed hospitals to increase the number of beds designated for covid patients. The Chief Minister today reviewed the Covid situation in a meeting with the lieutenant governor of Delhi and Health Minister.

The rapid rise in Covid -19 cases has prompted the Delhi government to further intensify its efforts to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Delhi government has decided to impose weekend curfew in the national capital. Curfew passes will be given to people working under essential services and to other people for special needs.

Following today’s meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that more than 5000 hospital beds are still available in the capital. Moreover, hospitals have been instructed to further increase the bed capacities for covid patients by attaching nearby banquet halls and hotels.

