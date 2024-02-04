इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2024 04:18:08      انڈین آواز
Weather: Wet spell to continue over Northwest, Central India till 5th Feb, says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the wet spell is likely to continue over Northwest and adjoining Central India till tomorrow. Light to moderate rainfall will continue at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during the next three days. The weather office said, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura.

Snowfall has covered the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh while there is widespread rainfall in the lower areas of the State including the capital Shimla. Entire State is in the grip of cold wave. Hundreds of connectivity roads in the upper reaches of the State are blocked due to snowfall. However, farmers troubled by prolonged drought have got relief from snowfall and rain. The influx of tourists has increased at other tourist places of the State including the capital Shimla.
       
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert of heavy rain and snowfall in the State today. The weather is likely to remain clear in the State from the 6th of February.

