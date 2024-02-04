इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2024 04:17:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi inaugurates & lays foundation stone of several developmental projects in Assam

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / GUWAHATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over 11,000 crore rupees at Guwahati in Assam today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the launch of projects will strengthen the connectivity of Northeast region with other South Asian countries. He said, these projects will increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Mr. Modi said, more than seven thousand youth of Assam have left their weapons and took a pledge to work for the progress of the country. He said, in a lot of regions, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been removed. The Prime Minister said, before the BJP government came to power in Assam, there were only six medical colleges, whereas now there are 12 medical colleges. He said, the state is today becoming a major centre for cancer treatment in the Northeast.

Mr. Modi said, pilgrimages, temples and places of faith in the country, are not just places to visit. He said, these are indelible signs of India’s civilization’s journey of thousands of years.

The Prime Minister said, after independence those who were in power for years, they could not understand the importance of the sacred places of worship. He said, no country can progress by neglecting its history. Mr. Modi said, but, in the last ten years the situation in the country has changed.

The Prime Minister reached Guwahati last evening on a two-day visit to the northeastern state. He held a meeting of the core committee of the BJP in the city last night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart