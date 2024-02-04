PM Modi inaugurates & lays foundation stone of several developmental projects in Assam

AMN / GUWAHATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over 11,000 crore rupees at Guwahati in Assam today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the launch of projects will strengthen the connectivity of Northeast region with other South Asian countries. He said, these projects will increase employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Mr. Modi said, more than seven thousand youth of Assam have left their weapons and took a pledge to work for the progress of the country. He said, in a lot of regions, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been removed. The Prime Minister said, before the BJP government came to power in Assam, there were only six medical colleges, whereas now there are 12 medical colleges. He said, the state is today becoming a major centre for cancer treatment in the Northeast.

Mr. Modi said, pilgrimages, temples and places of faith in the country, are not just places to visit. He said, these are indelible signs of India’s civilization’s journey of thousands of years.

The Prime Minister said, after independence those who were in power for years, they could not understand the importance of the sacred places of worship. He said, no country can progress by neglecting its history. Mr. Modi said, but, in the last ten years the situation in the country has changed.

The Prime Minister reached Guwahati last evening on a two-day visit to the northeastern state. He held a meeting of the core committee of the BJP in the city last night.