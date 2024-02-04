Maharashtra: BJP MLA and Others Arrested in Ulhasnagar Firing case

CM Eknath Shinde visits Jupiter Hospital in Thane to meet party leader Mahesh Gaikwad who was shot by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad yesterday in Ulhasnagar.

AMN

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a high-level inquiry into the Ulhasnagar firing incident involving a BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, and a local Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad. Mr Fadanvis said that the incident is serious, and he has asked the DGP to hold a high-level Inquiry. He also mentioned that all are equal before the law, irrespective of their political affiliations.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and three others have been arrested in this connection. Mahesh Gaikwad, who sustained injuries in the incident, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane to inquire about the health of Mahesh Gaikwad. He said that the incident was very unfortunate, and wished for a speedy recovery for Gaikwad.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed deep displeasure over this incident. NCP President Sharad Pawar and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Vaddetiwar have also criticized this incident.