WB seals border with Jharkhand due to floods in several districts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the sealing of the border between Bengal and Jharkhand for three days due to flooding in many districts of southern West Bengal. As all the border check posts have been sealed, goods and passenger vehicles have been stopped on either side of the border.

Due to heavy rainfall in gangetic West Bengal last week and rain in Jharkhand, all the rivers in southern Bengal have breached their embankments. The state government and NDRF teams are conducting relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power today said that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) does not make decisions regarding the release of excess water during heavy rain periods on its own. In a social media post, the Ministry stated that all releases are as advised by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee, which has representatives from the Government of West Bengal, the Government of Jharkhand, the Central Water Commission Member Secretary, and DVC. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of being responsible for the recent flood situation in the state.