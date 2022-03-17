FreeCurrencyRates.com

Washington expels another Chinese phone carrier from U.S. market over national security

AMN/ WEB DESK

Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing.

The Federal Communications Commission, FCC, revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corporation to provide domestic and international service under an order issued yesterday. Citing significant national security and law enforcement risks, the FCC said that Pacific Networks could monitor or disrupt U.S. communications. It said there were no steps that could eliminate those risks while the company operated in the United States.

