Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to 14,000 ODI Runs, Sets Another Historic Record

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has created history as he became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the ICC Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai today. Kohli is the quickest ever to the milestone, having completed his 14,000 ODI runs in 287 innings. Kohli is now only the third batter in ODI cricket to have scored 14,000 runs, after the legendary Indian Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara. Kohli already holds the record for scoring the most ODI centuries (50).

Earlier in the game against Pakistan today, Kohli had gone past former captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of most catches by any Indian fielder when he took his 157th catch. Azharuddin had taken 156 catches for India between 1985 and 2000.