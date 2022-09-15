FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Sep 2022 02:22:08      انڈین آواز

Vinesh Phogat scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 World medals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze medal in the 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at the tournament.

The 28-year-old defeated Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden by 8-0.

Vinesh Phogat had earlier won a Bronze medal in the World Wrestling championships in 2019. She had defeated two-time medallist Maria Prevolaraki of Greece to clinch the Bronze. Vinesh then became the country’s only fifth woman wrestler to win a medal at the Worlds, joining the list of players like Geeta & Babita Phogat, Alka Tomar, and Pooja Dhanda.

In the 2022 event, Vinesh made it to the bronze play-off via the repechage round after losing to Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia, the 2022 Asian championships silver medallist, in her first bout on Tuesday.

Vinesh, a triple Commonwealth Games champion, made it to the repechage round after Batkhuyag reached the final.

In the repechage round, Vinesh first beat Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in a Victory by Fall (4-0) decision and then won the next bout after injury to her opponent Leyla Gurbanova of Azerbaijan to advance to the bronze medal round.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 World medals

Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze medal in the 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday. ...

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza eyes glory at World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza has exuded confidence of bringing glory to India with a ...

Golf: Abhijit Chadha cards flawless 62 i to lead the field after round one of Jaipur Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh's Abhijit Chadha carded a flawless eight-under 62 to lead the field after firs ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart