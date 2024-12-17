Vietnam Coast Guard Ship arrives in Kochi to strengthen India-Vietnam International Cooperation

WEB DESK

Vietnam Coast Guard Ship, CSB 8005 arrived in Kochi, as part of the efforts to enhance international cooperation between India and Vietnam. The two countries will take part in “Sahyog — Hop Tac” to promote interoperability between the two forces.

The crew will engage in professional interaction, exercises and take part in various other events. The visit will strengthen bilateral relationships, and cooperation and jointly address maritime threats, crucial for ensuring the safety, security and environmental sustainability of the seas in the region.