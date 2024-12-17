The Indian Awaaz

Canada’s Finance Minister & Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland resigns

Dec 17, 2024

WEB DESK

Canada’s Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland resigned abruptly yesterday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Freeland said, they were at odds about the best path forward for the country. She announced her resignation hours before she was scheduled to present the 2024 Fall Economic Statement yesterday. The government’s economic update revealed that the deficit was much larger than the target for the fiscal year that ended March 31st.

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has been appointed as the new Finance Minister. After the swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa yesterday, the new Finance Minister said, his top priority will be lowering the cost of living for Canadians and strengthening ties with the US. The 57-year-old New Brunswick MP, first elected in 2000, is the son of former Governor-general Romeo LeBlanc.

